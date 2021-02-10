Twitter plans to ban Trump until heat death of universe and possibly beyond

No matter what, Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter, according to its CFO, Ned Segal.

Here's what he said about it on CNBC's Squawk Box:

"When are removed from the platform, you are removed from the platform. Whether you are a commentator, you're a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. Remember our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence. And if anybody does that we have to remove them from the service. And our policies don't allow people to come back."

