Transportation secretary Elaine Chao resigns over Trump support for Capitol siege

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao today resigned in protest of President Donald Trump's support for the rioters who yesterday besieged and ransacked the U.S. Capitol. Four died in the unrest; Chao is also the wife of outgoing House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

She's the first Cabinet member to leave in wake of President Donald Trump's response to a mob of his supporters breaching the US Capitol. … In a statement to the agency she led, Chao wrote that she was "deeply troubled" by the events at the Capitol building.

She was there for the money, not the mob. Why stick around for the finale?