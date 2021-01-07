Two of the cops who killed Breonna Taylor fired

Louisville Police Department Detectives Myles Cosgrove (right), who shot Breonna Taylor in her apartment, and Joshua Jaynes (left), who lied to get the warrant for the March 13 raid, were fired yesterday—the only "justice" they're likely to see. A third officer, Brett Hankison, was earlier fired and charged with endagering Taylor's neighbors. The police were seeking someone who was not residing at Taylor's apartment.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was killed as officers attempted to serve a no-knock search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into her home were charged by a grand jury in her death. … Jaynes, the detective who sought the narcotics warrant that led to the raid, was "untruthful" about how he obtained some information about Taylor in the warrant…