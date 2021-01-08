Cigar DNA leads police to Florida men who swiped human skulls from cemetery for freaky shrine

DNA found on cigars enabled Mount Dora, Florida police to crack a creepy case of grave desecration. They were searching for the culprits who dug up multiple coffins in a cemetery and stole the corpse's skulls. Investigators found cigars at the cemetery that contained DNA matching that of one Brian Montalvo Tolentino, age 43. Tolentino confessed to the crime and he and accomplice Juan Burgos Lopez, 39, were arrested. From ClickOrlando:

A search warrant was executed at Lopez's Lake Wales home Wednesday night and deputies said they found six skulls, a hand, a partial arm and multiple other large bones within what they believed was a religious shrine. Records show Lopez said four of the skulls were taken from the graves and two were obtained from other practitioners.

(Thanks to our Florida bureau chief, Charles Pescovitz!)