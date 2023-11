This otherworldly humanoid was spotted on a Google Street View image from Buff, Utah. Could it be an interdimensional figure seeking farming tips? An extraterrestrial frolicking in the fields? Mr. Tickle from the Mr. Men book series?

Unfortunately, Unexplained Mysteries explained this mystery and it's something rather mundane:

"According to reports, this is in fact a unique type of scarecrow that is designed to be particularly effective at keeping birds away from the local fields."