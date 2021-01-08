Incoming Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller praises Hitler's acumen

"Do I quote Dolly Parton on the point that the Children are our future?



Nahh, I'm going with HITLER" https://t.co/sMhYcmJyBg — Parker (@jeffparker) January 8, 2021

Of the thousands of well-known people who have stressed the importance of educating children for the sake of the future, incoming Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller chose to quote a genocidal Nazi. Speaking from prepared remarks, she told the attendees at the far-right Moms for America® Save the Republic Rally on Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol. "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'"

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said Miller's Hitler shout-out was "unfathomable and disgusting."

Miller issued a statement saying she was misunderstood and that bad people are trying to "intentionally twist my words."