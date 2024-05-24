Eight facts about hemp-hating, Hitler-heiling MAGA weirdo Mary Miller

The controversial white nationalist is coming for your stoner snacks. Rep. Miller's new bill would snuff out the legal cannabis delta-8 THC market.

In MAGA land, "freedom" is a politician's shorthand for "you are forbidden from doing anything I don't like." The latest example is U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a far-right weirdo from Illinois, who filed an amendment to the next U.S. Farm Bill to change what legally counts as hemp.

"I am offering an amendment to close the loophole that legalized intoxicating hemp products like 'Delta-8,' which is being marketed to teenagers and children," said Miller, stomping her little white nationalist shoe on Xitter.

Right now, hemp can include delta-8 THC that gives you a nice little buzz. But Miller amendment would redefine hemp as only the non-fun, non-intoxicating compounds that naturally occur in the plant.

It's not surprising that Miller would use the pearl-clutching excuse of "we must protect the children!" to steal away people's rights. Take a look at her:

That's Miller in a nutshell: Weed, bad; actual threats to society, good.

Previously: Incoming Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller praises Hitler's acumen