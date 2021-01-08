Parler down, and Apple just gave them 24 hours to 'Improve Moderation' or — banned from App Store

Receiving reports that Parler is down, not long after Trump banned Twitter and a host of other accounts related to the armed insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday.
No report on why yet. Could be traffic overload? My guess.
ALSO: Apple has threatened to remove Parler, the social networking service favored by right-wing extremists, from the Apple App Store unless Parler changes its content moderation policies, Parler Chief Executive John Matze told Reuters on Friday.
In a letter from Apple's App Store review team to Parler seen by Reuters, Apple cited instances of the service's being used to make plans to descend on Washington, D.C., with weapons after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.