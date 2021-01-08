Parler down, and Apple just gave them 24 hours to 'Improve Moderation' or — banned from App Store

Receiving reports that Parler is down, not long after Trump banned Twitter and a host of other accounts related to the armed insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday.

No report on why yet. Could be traffic overload? My guess.

But Parler is down…I can't access it. Can anyone else? https://t.co/UjEYngJzyO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 9, 2021

.@Parler_app is handling this surge about as well as the @CapitolPolice pic.twitter.com/5oDs8qor4l — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 9, 2021

ALSO: Apple has threatened to remove Parler, the social networking service favored by right-wing extremists, from the Apple App Store unless Parler changes its content moderation policies, Parler Chief Executive John Matze told Reuters on Friday.

In a letter from Apple's App Store review team to Parler seen by Reuters, Apple cited instances of the service's being used to make plans to descend on Washington, D.C., with weapons after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

Parler appears to be experiencing an outage as users report issues accessing the social media platform https://t.co/KXzvWoStNM — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 9, 2021