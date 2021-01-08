Randy Rainbow explains Trump's failed coup with Fiddler on the Roof parody "Sedition!"

"How does a desperate, lame duck President and his boot-licking minions with no hope or evidence try to overturn an election they've clearly lost multiple times?… Sedition!"

Randy Rainbow's latest parody explains one-term Trump's failed attempt to steal the election with "Sedition!" This is his second twist on Fiddler on the Roof's "Tradition." His last "Tradition" ditty – "Distraction!" – came out in May, and he doesn't usually repeat a parody, but he was prodded by his fans to bring us "Sedition!" According to the song's lyrics, "You people won't stop fucking DM'ing me to request it, so here we are!"