Study demonstrates that anti-radiation phone stickers do nothing

Can stickers—as in adhesive- or magnetic-backed paper—block phone radiation? Not these ones, says the University of Surrey in England. The stickers are sold by a U.K. company, Energydots, to exploit the country's pitch into 5G conspiracy theories and mystic paranoia. The stickers are about $35 each, shipped; Energydots has also falsely claimed to be in partnership with Britain's National Health Service.

The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones:

The Devon-based company told BBC News the stickers were programmed with "scalar energy", which the scientists' equipment would be unable to detect. … a spokesman for the lab said: "We could not find any evidence that these products had any effect on frequency or power when used as instructed." An Energydots spokeswoman told BBC News: "We state clearly that our products harmonise the fields."

Sometimes you have to appreciate the sheer brazen bullshit of a wheeze like this, but they claim their stickers purify water [archive.org]. Dangerous.

Why stickers? They cost little to manufacture and weigh nothing. In the world of sleazy health products, only e-books offer larger profit margins.

They also offer $200 glass pyramids [archive.org], which are these $11 paperweights [amazon.com] with a logo etched in.