QAnon migrates to Gab

After getting de-platformed on Twitter and Facebook, and with Parler down, QAnoners are flocking to Gab, the social media platform that rose to infamy in 2018. From Vice:

Gab drew little attention — and few users — until 2018, when it was propelled into the headlines after it was revealed that the man accused of shooting 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue had been posting vile anti-Semitic rhetoric on Gab for years.

"I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in," the shooter wrote in his final Gab post before the attack.

This week's de-platforming of Parler, which saw Apple, Google, and Amazon all withdraw their services in quick succession, would have felt like deja vu for Torba, who went through an almost identical de-platforming in the wake of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, with the likes of PayPal and GoDaddy withdrawing their services.

Gab went dark for a week, but it came back thanks to Epik, the web hosting company that facilitates neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer, and 8kun, the message board where QAnon originated.