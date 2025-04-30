"Release the Epstein files!" QAnoners freak out over Trump's failed promise

MAGA cultists — who think Satan-worshipping Democrats eat babies while running the world – placed their redemption hopes in mythical "Epstein files" that would expose it all. Their chosen messiah who was prophesied to deliver the receipts? Non other than Donald J Trump, the reality TV sleazemeister who partied with Jeffrey Epstein and praised his taste in "younger" women.

As reported in Salon, Virginia Giuffre's tragic death has Trump's QAnon army realizing their god-emperor — who controls the entire federal government — keeps failing to produce files that don't exist.

"RELEASE THE FREAKING EPSTEIN FILES," screamed one MAGA influencer to his million followers.

Trump's parade of incompetents isn't helping. Attorney General Pam "Empty Binder" Bondi showed up with publicly available documents, while FBI Deputy Director Dan "Please Stop Yelling At Me" Bongino keeps promising they're totally on it.

Where's your storm now, 8kun kiddies?

