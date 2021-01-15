In this Edu Puertas video, he shows 8 simple and effective stop motion animation tips and effects tricks. The light effects were the big eye openers for me.
Image: Screengrab
8 cool stop motion tricks in 2 minutes
- filmmaking
- special effects
- stop motion animation
- tips and tricks
