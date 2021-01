Listen to this entire interview from an officer who was assaulted at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/IYV2aumwnw — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 15, 2021

Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone recounts how a mob of Trump rioters surrounded him and started pulling his badge, ammunition, and other equipment from his uniform. The insurrectionist started shouting "Shoot him with his own gun!"

Fanone said he saved himself by telling his would-be murders that he has children, at which point some in the crowd came to his aid.

He says of the people who protected him, "Thank you, but fuck you for being there."