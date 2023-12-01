The Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's decision, affirming that former President Trump can be sued.

Today, the Court of Appeals delivered a reality check to Trump by upholding a lower court's decision: yes, it said, even the Emperor of MAGA Land can be sued.

Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby accuse Trump of being responsible for their injuries during the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021. Their lawsuit portrays Trump as the conductor of chaos, orchestrating the mayhem that left them physically and emotionally battered.

Officer Hemby was crushed against doors, his face and hands slashed, and his skin burning from chemical sprays. Hemby's injuries, both physical and mental, are so severe that they've turned his home into a fortress of paranoia.

Officer Blassingame's experience at the hands of rabid MAGA rioters reads like a horror story. Overwhelmed by a mob that Trump egged on, Blassingame was battered, bruised, and racially abused. The trauma inflicted upon him didn't just leave physical scars but emotional ones that continue to haunt him.

But Trump, in his grand delusion of untouchability, tried to dodge the lawsuit, claiming presidential immunity. The United States District Court, however, wasn't buying it. And when Trump appealed, the Court of Appeals again rejected Kandy Korn Kaligula's argument for dismissal, allowing the lawsuit to steam ahead.

Next stop, the Supreme Court, where the paragons of ethics and morality, like Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, will decide whether our beloved leader is immune from being sued.