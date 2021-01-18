Man lived in Chicago airport security area for three months

Aditya Singh wandered the security area of Chicago's O'Hare airport for three months before he was finally arrested, reports the BBC. He had a return flight but claimed to be too afraid of Covid to board it. He's charged with criminal trespass; he allegedly snagged an employee's lanyard to avoid challenge.

Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz expressed surprise at the circumstances of the case. "So if I understand you correctly, you're telling me that an unauthorised, non-employee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the O'Hare airport terminal from 19 October 2020 to 16 January 2021, and was not detected? I want to understand you correctly," she said to the prosecutor who outlined the allegations on Sunday.

Airport backrooms are the third-best kind of backrooms. (Vegas hotel complex backrooms are the second-best)