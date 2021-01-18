ProPublica went through thousands of Parler videos to this video about the day of the attempted Trump coup

This was a massive undertaking on the part of ProPublica. I watched some of the videos and the actions of the Trump insurrectionists were more frequent and often worse than I imagined. If you don't have time to watch all 500 videos, sample the videos taken inside the Capitol.

ProPublica reviewed thousands of videos uploaded publicly to the service that were archived by a programmer before Parler was taken offline by its web host. Below is a collection of more than 500 videos that ProPublica determined were taken during the events of Jan. 6 and were relevant and newsworthy. Taken together, they provide one of the most comprehensive records of a dark event in American history through the eyes of those who took part.