This woman does not believe Biden won, and she is going to use her tiny bat to make sure Trump stays in office. She also has an equally tiny dog wearing a tiny Trump hat who doesn't know its owner is an asshole.
Trump supporter flourishes miniature bat to prove she is ready to fight to keep Trump in office
- big lie believers
