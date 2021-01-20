"Seasons of Trump": Randy Rainbow's tribute to the Trump administration

As it comes time to bid goodbye to President Trump (yeah, I know he's not going away, but he won't have the title), everyone has their own way of saying good riddance. Randy Rainbow does it with a parody song, taking a look back and summing up the past four years to the tune of "Seasons of Love" from the musical Rent. Do NOT abandon this before the high note near the end! Let's just hope that Randy Rainbow never goes away.