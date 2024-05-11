Barron Trump 'declines' to be Republican delegate

Barron Trump, the son of former president Donald Trump and his wife Melania, has "declined" the Florida Republican Party's offer to anoint him a party delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Reacting to what would have marked his youngest child's political debut, the ex-president said he was "all for it".

But former First Lady Melania Trump now appears to have shot down the idea.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," a spokeswoman for Mrs Trump said in a statement, first reported by the Daily Mail.