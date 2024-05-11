Barron Trump 'declines' to be Republican delegate

Barron Trump, the son of former president Donald Trump and his wife Melania, has "declined" the Florida Republican Party's offer to anoint him a party delegate to the Republican National Convention.
Reacting to what would have marked his youngest child's political debut, the ex-president said he was "all for it".
But former First Lady Melania Trump now appears to have shot down the idea.
"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," a spokeswoman for Mrs Trump said in a statement, first reported by the Daily Mail.
One decent thing she's done is keep the boy out the father's mire. Donald Trump got his son's age wrong in an interview last week.
