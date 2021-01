President Biden had a meeting with his nearly 1,000 presidential appointees yesterday and gave them a stern warning.

"I'm not joking when I say this: If you're ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot," he said (:45). "On. The. Spot. No if, ands or buts."

Decency and dignity is how everyone should be treated, he said, and "that's been missing in a big way the last four years."