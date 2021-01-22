Chuck Schumer had a hard time on the Senate floor when he said that Trump "incited the erection" against the United States. Was a real head scratcher. But he rose to the occasion, correcting himself with the word "insurrection" without missing a beat. Off to a good start this morning!
Chuck Schumer: "Donald Trump incited the erection" against the United States (oops!)
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- insurrection
- tongue twisters
A Night at the Garden, chilling short about 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden
Now might be a good time to watch (or re-watch) A Night at the Garden, a 2017 found-footage documentary about a 1939 Nazi rally of 20,000 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (previously) Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Kickstarting Bloc by Bloc: a game about radical insurrection
Rocket Lee writes, "In Bloc by Bloc: The Insurrection Game, players struggle together to overthrow a repressive government and liberate a randomized city that changes with each game. To win, players must build barricades, loot shopping centers, occupy strategic locations, clash with riot cops and defend liberated zones before time runs out and the military… READ THE REST
Get over 90 hours of top instruction on Calculus, Number Theory, and more with this Mathematics training package
Even if you're never broken out in a cold sweat at the thought of having to complete a problem, know this – math anxiety is 100% real. And we aren't just talking about 7-year-olds who suffer from stomach aches driven by their fear of math class. Turns out, even the anxiety of teachers who have… READ THE REST
This app can turn all your reading into a podcast so you can get more done
When you're toddling around the web, you probably can't go more than a click or two before bumping into some content you want to read. But, you've got a busy life, so the list of articles and other assorted stuff that you'll "read later" just gets longer and longer and longer. Half of the reason… READ THE REST
The ES2 is both a Segway and a scooter. And handy. And a lot of fun.
Admit it…you've always wanted a Segway. Zipping up and down sidewalks and walkways. The easy, effortless spins, and the chance to experience the perfect combination of feeling like you're both walking and driving at the same time. But, for all their coolness, full-sized Segways weren't always practical to own if you weren't Paul Blart. Of… READ THE REST