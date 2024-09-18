Tour Guide Clyde's selective outrage over Democratic "rhetoric" ignores Trump's violent words

Remember the bizarre Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde who said the insurrectionists who tried to overthrow the United States government were just "normal tourists," and then outrageously snubbed a handshake with a cop who nearly lost his life defending democracy? Well, get a load of Weird Clyde delivering a tear-jerking soliloquy about how those mean ol' Democrats and their "rhetoric" (a word he uses instead of "statements" in an attempt to sound smart) are putting his precious Donald in danger.

The same streak of willful ignorance that didn't allow him to acknowledge that his "normal tourists" were beating cops, redecorating the Capitol with their patriotic feces, and seeking to kill VP Mike Pence also makes it impossible to accept the countless instances of Trump calling Biden a fascist, calling Democrats "a threat to democracy," claiming they want to "destroy our country," saying they "hate" America, and that "Second Amendment people" could stop Hillary Clinton from appointing judges.

In Clyde's ugly mind, Trump's hateful statements are as harmless as a lullaby, while Democratic "rhetoric" is capable of summoning the four horsemen of the apocalypse. And as usual, little Clyde seems to have misplaced his memory along with his dignity.

Rep. Clyde(the Jan 6th tourist visit guy) is very upset over what he calls "victim shaming" and the left's dangerous rhetoric pic.twitter.com/kmR8HyiaYs — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2024

