A man skiing down a mountain in Romania on Saturday was, at first, unaware that a brown bear was chasing him. But horrified onlookers on the ski lift screamed warnings at him: "Faster, faster! Come on, the bear is chasing you! Faster! God forbid, don't look back!"

Once the skier realized what was happening, he threw his backpack off, which distracted the bear long enough for him to make a quick getaway. Once officials arrived, the bear had already taken off to the nearby forest.

Via Newsweek