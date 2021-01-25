Biden to drop military transgender ban

Trump's ban on transgender people in the U.S. military is about to end, according to the AP. The news service reports that President Biden plans to reverse the 2017 prohibition this week.

The White House could announce the move as early as Monday, according to the person briefed on the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order. The move to reverse the policy has the support of Biden's newly confirmed defense secretary, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, who spoke of the need to overturn it during his Senate confirmation hearing last week.

"I support the president's plan or plan to overturn the ban," Austin said. "If you're fit and you're qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve."