Time for another pack of glass smartphone screen protectors

My daughter needed a new phone, and so I bought her these tempered glass screen protectors.

Over the course of her last phones 2-3 year service life she destroyed 3-4 of these but her screen was never broken. Earlier experiences were not as cheap.

These glass protectors go on easy, and the camera one is a very nice touch!

2 Pack Screen Protector Tempered Glass Compatible with iPhone 12 PRO 5G (6.1")+2 Pack Camera Lens Protector Tempered Glass for iPhone 12 PRO, HD Clear Anti-Scratch Bubble Free Case Friendly via Amazon