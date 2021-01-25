Trump gets warm welcome in Florida with "pathetic loser" and "worst president" sky banners

Carla Sinclair

Four days after moving from the White House, Trump was greeted in his new hometown with a couple of sky banners on Sunday. Flying near Mar-a-Lago, one said "Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow," while the other read, "Trump the worst president ever."

Clearly, the ex-president isn't the most popular guy in Palm Beach County. From HuffPost:

Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago is located, voted for Joe Biden in the presidential election, 56% to Trump's 43% (though the town of Palm Beach went for Trump). Neighbors are threatening to sue to enforce zoning restrictions forbidding the club to be used as a legal residence, as Trump is doing.