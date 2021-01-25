Trump gets warm welcome in Florida with "pathetic loser" and "worst president" sky banners

Four days after moving from the White House, Trump was greeted in his new hometown with a couple of sky banners on Sunday. Flying near Mar-a-Lago, one said "Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow," while the other read, "Trump the worst president ever."
Clearly, the ex-president isn't the most popular guy in Palm Beach County. From HuffPost:
Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago is located, voted for Joe Biden in the presidential election, 56% to Trump's 43% (though the town of Palm Beach went for Trump). Neighbors are threatening to sue to enforce zoning restrictions forbidding the club to be used as a legal residence, as Trump is doing.