Trump gets warm welcome in Florida with "pathetic loser" and "worst president" sky banners

Four days after moving from the White House, Trump was greeted in his new hometown with a couple of sky banners on Sunday. Flying near Mar-a-Lago, one said "Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow," while the other read, "Trump the worst president ever."

Welcome back to Florida Mr. Trump pic.twitter.com/JN1AM0DPoq — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 24, 2021

Trump is getting warm welcome from the skies near Mar-a-lago today pic.twitter.com/S6uUFx3t30 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 24, 2021

Plane circling West Palm Beach carrying a banner that reads "TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW" pic.twitter.com/IOY262LVlm — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) January 24, 2021

Clearly, the ex-president isn't the most popular guy in Palm Beach County. From HuffPost: