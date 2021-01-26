MyPillow CEO banned from Twitter

MyPillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell has lost a lot due to his loyal support of Donald Trump and constant promotion of conspiracy theories. Now he's lost his Twitter account, too.
It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account. Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has begun. Major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's have said that they would stop carrying My Pillow's products, Lindell previously said.