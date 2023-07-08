Court deciding whether to disbar Rudy Giuliani in D.C.

Former Trump lawyer and NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred in D.C. because of his "reckless" involvement in efforts to interfere with the election that dethroned his master. That's the verdict of a legal committee there, which will now be considered by an appeals court.

The finding by the Ad Hoc Hearing Committee for the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility follows lengthy hearings in December, in which Giuliani vehemently defended his decision to challenge the election results based on information that he said he had received at the time. "He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it," the three-person committee determined. "By prosecuting that destructive case, Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the court, forfeited his right to practice law. He should be disbarred."

He's already suspended there and hasn't practiced since 2002, so it changes nothing material. Giuliani is already suspended from practicing law in New York and, besides, will be spending the rest of his life as a full-time client of other lawyers.