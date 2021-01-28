These reversible Micro USB cables eliminate frustration

These reversible Micro USB cables really do work. Both the USB male plug and the micro plug can be inserted without regard to the orientation, like a USB C plug. There is no "right side up."
Why aren't all USB cables made this way?
