MSNBC anchor Brian Williams promised viewers an exclusive video of chastened House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ar Mar-a-Lago kissing the ring of god-emperor-in-exile Trump but what he really showed was the famous "you had me at hello" scene from Jerry Maguire.

"Obviously we've rolled the wrong clip," deadpanned Williams. "We were sold a bill of good here. I thought this was going to be the McCarthy and Trump meeting and someone is going to be of course in big trouble."