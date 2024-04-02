After GOP toadies try to rename Dulles Airport after Trump, Democratic lawmaker has a better idea

A group of MAGA minions — aka House Republicans — are ridiculously pushing to rename Washington Dulles International Airport to "Donald J. Trump International Airport."

Although the airport is already named after a Republican — former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles — seven GOP Trump toadies (including Jan. 6 "architect" Paul Goser) thought they could earn Brownie points with the former one-term twice-impeached 91-times-charged president by introducing a bill by sullying the airport's good name.

But Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly had an even better suggestion: "Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I'd suggest they find a federal prison." (See his post, along with proposed bill, below.)

From KOMO News:

The airport is currently named for former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, who served under former President Dwight Eisenhower's administration. H.R. 7845, introduced by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., would see it renamed to the "Donald J. Trump International Airport." "Any reference in any law, regulation, map, document, paper or other record of the United States to the airport shall be considered to be a reference to the Donald J. Trump International Airport," the legislation reads. Co-sponsoring the measure are Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Barry Moore, R-Ala., and Troy Nehls, R-Texas.