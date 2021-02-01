Blocking 8 emoji stopped 90% of my unwanted Instagram comments

At the start of the pandemic, I thought I'd start using my Instagram more to share some positivity. Cue the creeps. Instagram gives a little more control over comments than more toxic platforms like Twitter.

From the front of your profile, tap the menu icon at top right.

Menu > Settings > Privacy > Comments > Manual Filter

I want everyone to be able to comment, but you can just change that option if all of this is a hassle.

I recommend turning on "Hide Offensive Comments" and adding the word "dm" and variants, too.

Of course, if it really bothers you, your best option is not to use any of it.