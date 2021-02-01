MGM buys movie rights to Ben Mezrich's book proposal about r/wallstreetbets

Author Ben Mezrich has already sold the movie rights to MGM for his book proposal The Antisocial Network about the rogue retail investors of r/wallstreetbets and the stonk market chaos surrounding GameStop, AMC, Koss, and now silver. Interestingly, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are executive producers. MGM should make it an animated feature starring the character from the r/wallstreetbets logo above. From Deadline:

Even though the story is barely a week old, insiders say Mezrich and his reps took the proposal on the market at the end of the week and by Friday night MGM had moved fast to acquire the rights.

The project brings MGM's Michael DeLuca back together with Mezrich, author of The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, a Tale Of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal, which was adapted into the Academy Award-winning The Social Network that DeLuca produced.