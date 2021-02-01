In the annals of dangerous and evil electrical products, this fake untrippable circuit breaker surely ranks highly: "It looks the part, it's marked the part… it even feels the part. But it's not the part."

It is, in other words, just a big on-off switch. The wire in it would act as a fuse, but isn't intended as a fuse, and Big Clive guesses it would take 100 amps to melt it.

It was included with a generator bought online. A useful rule is to mistrust anything that came free with anything, and an even better rule is to mistrust anything that came with anything free.

It's also a reminder of my second-favorite Amazon product, the male-to-male mains power cord.