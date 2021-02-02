Spot the robot dog can now reach out and grab you (and other stuff)

Spot, the robot dog from Boston Dynamics, is now outfitted with an arm and gripper. From the company:

It finds and picks up objects (trash), tidies up the living room, opens doors, operates switches and valves, tends the garden, and generally has fun. Motion of the hand, arm and body are automatically coordinated to simplify manipulation tasks and expand the arm's workspace, making its reach essentially unbounded. The behavior shown here was programmed using a new API for mobile manipulation that supports autonomy and user applications, as well as a tablet that lets users do remote operations.