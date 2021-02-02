Woman charged in the Capitol riot asks court to let her take Mexico vacation

Jenny Cudd, the infamously smug Texas flower shop owner who was charged in the Trump Capital Riot, has asked the court to grant her permission to take a planned and prepared vacation in Mexico's Riviera Maya.

From Insider:

The motion, seen by Insider, said Cudd had "planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees for the dates of February 18 through February 21, 2021, in Riviera Maya, Mexico."

"This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses," it added.

Cudd has been charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building and with disorderly conduct.