Karl Rove on the subject of Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'She is a problem for our party'

Karl Rove didn't mince on Fox News Primetime this week when he spoke about Marjorie Taylor Greene: "She is a problem for our party."

Toward the end of his chat with Fox contributor Trey Gowdy (which you can watch at The Daily Beast, 1:28), Rove was asked, "You've got a congresswoman in Georgia who is threatening to define the Republican party. How do you keep a big tent—keep the fringes kind of out of the main dining area?"

To which Rove responded, "If you believe that the Jews control a space laser that starts fires in Northern California and that there's some unnamed high-ranking government official who's got a heretofore unknown security classification called Q, and all the nutty things that flow with that, you should be taken off the prestigious House Education and Labor Committee and be confined to the dark recesses of the furthest building away from the House floor, and then let the voters decide in the next election. She is a problem for our party."

It's nothing short of surreal to find myself agreeing 100% with the Senior Advisor to the George W. Bush administration.

Image from The Daily Beast / Fox News