Randy Rainbow sings about Marjorie Taylor Greene

The new representative from Georgia gets a soothing easy-listening song with sublime rhymes for her biography as Randy Rainbow gives us an update of the song "Evergreen" from the 1976 film A Star Is Born. While we hoped for more cutting-edge musical commentary from Rainbow after Trump left office, its a shame that he can still so easily find subjects that are a danger to our country. On the other hand, Greene is forcing a reckoning in the Republican party, so there's that.