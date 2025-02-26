Marjorie Taylor Greene — a federal worker — trashes federal jobs: They "do not deserve their paychecks" (video)

In support of Elon Musk's mission to fire U.S. workers en masse, Marjorie Taylor Greene bashed federal employees, forgetting that she herself works for the federal government. They "do not deserve their paychecks," she complained on the House floor yesterday.

"Those jobs are paid for by the American tax people who work real jobs, earn real income, pay federal taxes, and then pay these federal employees," said the Georgia Congresswoman, whose $174,000 salary is paid for by all of us.

"Federal employees do not deserve their jobs," she continued. "Federal employees do not deserve their paychecks." If only the entitled Empty G could hold up a mirror before speaking such words, she might have a point.

(See MTG clip here, or included with CNN's Erin Burnett's reaction in the video below.)

