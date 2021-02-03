Street artist Julian Beever shares tricks of his craft

In this interesting documentary, noted street artist Julian Beever talks with other artists and shows how they ply their trade. It's framed by his creation of a Big Ben illusion in London.
Image: YouTube / TRACKS
