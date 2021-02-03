On this episode of Albums That Changed Music, Warren looks at Talking Heads' 1980 masterpiece, Remain in Light.
Talking Heads' "Remain in Light" on Albums That Changed Music
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- avant pop music
- Brian Eno
- pop music
- talking heads
"Who's Yellen Now?" A hip hop tribute to new Sec of the Treasury
During Biden's announcement of his Secretary of the Treasury pick, Janet Yellen, he made a quip about her now needing her own musical, like Hamilton (about the first US Sec of the Treasury). Dessa: "Hold my beer." Doves on the left Hawks on the right Crosstalk in the flock tryna fight mid-flight But here comes… READ THE REST
Marianne Faithfull's upcoming "She Walks in Beauty"
Having survived a serious bout of COVID-19, Marianne Faithfull is back with a new record to be released on April 30th. Her 21st studio album, She Walks in Beauty finds Faithfull reading the works of Romantic poets to music and sound textures provided by Bad Seeds' Warren Ellis and the likes of Brian Eno and… READ THE REST
The instinctive genius of Kate Bush's "Wuthering Heights"
In this episode of Songs That Changed Music, producer and musician Warren Hewitt breaks down 19-year-old Kate Bush's 1978 single, "Wuthering Heights," and explains what makes it such a breathtaking debut composition. Image: YouTube READ THE REST
Anyone can publish their own book these days – even you. This training bundle explains how
We live in a DIY age. Between access, cost, and all the other limiters we all face in accomplishing almost anything, it's no wonder that the easiest way to make sure something gets done – and done right – is to do it yourself. For instance, getting a book published. That used to require getting… READ THE REST
The FLKR LYTR isn't just a cool lighter case – it's also an infectiously addictive fidget toy
Back in the days when everybody was a smoker, lighters were everywhere. And, since they were in the hands of millions of people basically all the time, it wasn't uncommon to see a smoker absent-mindedly flicking the lighter cap open and closed over and over again, or zipping a lighter around between their fingers while… READ THE REST
Get a full 15-ebook AI and Python research library for under $20
A North Carolina radiology company is now using artificial intelligence to identify breast cancer cases faster. Meanwhile, a Mexican startup says they've figured out how to use AI to help better find employees who will fit a company's unique culture. And, there's even a new study to, once again, reinforce what every Terminator movie ever… READ THE REST