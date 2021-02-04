Republican group puts up 100 billboards in Texas telling Cruz to resign. Cruz responds

In response to Ted Cruz's destructive support of Trump's election fraud lies, A group of republicans have adorned the Texas landscape with 100 billboards that say: "You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked. Sen. Cruz: Resign."
The group, called the Republican Accountability Project (RAP) has launched a $1 million campaign to root out the Big Lie enablers, and Cruz is at the top of their list. They're also targeting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), Florida representative Matt Gaetz, and toxic Marjorie Taylor Greene. Locally, they're using the same "Resign" billboards for East Texas congressman Louie Gohmert, "who repeatedly suggested violence as a reasonable course of action for Trump supporters who didn't accept the defeat," according to the The Dallas Morning News.
Ted Cruz's office responded with this weak statement: "The left—and some grifters on the right—are consumed by partisan anger and rage. Sen. Cruz will continue to work for 29 million Texans in the Senate."
On ActBlue, here's another campaign for anti-Cruz billboard trucks:
Image by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Ted Cruz, CC BY-SA 2.0