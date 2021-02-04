Republican group puts up 100 billboards in Texas telling Cruz to resign. Cruz responds

In response to Ted Cruz's destructive support of Trump's election fraud lies, A group of republicans have adorned the Texas landscape with 100 billboards that say: "You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked. Sen. Cruz: Resign."

A conservative-backed group is calling for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to resign – and they're using billboards to do it. This billboard was spotted here in San Antonio at Loop 410 between Ingram Road and Culebra.



Read more: https://t.co/eTN16H4pYF pic.twitter.com/R04cEBqtHZ — KENS 5 (@KENS5) February 3, 2021

The group, called the Republican Accountability Project (RAP) has launched a $1 million campaign to root out the Big Lie enablers, and Cruz is at the top of their list. They're also targeting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), Florida representative Matt Gaetz, and toxic Marjorie Taylor Greene. Locally, they're using the same "Resign" billboards for East Texas congressman Louie Gohmert, "who repeatedly suggested violence as a reasonable course of action for Trump supporters who didn't accept the defeat," according to the The Dallas Morning News.

Ted Cruz's office responded with this weak statement: "The left—and some grifters on the right—are consumed by partisan anger and rage. Sen. Cruz will continue to work for 29 million Texans in the Senate."

On ActBlue, here's another campaign for anti-Cruz billboard trucks:

Ted Cruz does NOT belong in the Senate.



He betrayed the people of Texas, his colleagues in Congress, and ALL Americans.



We're hiring a fleet of billboard trucks to drive this message all around his neighborhood. You can help us with a RT and donation. https://t.co/xly9xRz7nq — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 28, 2021

Image by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Ted Cruz, CC BY-SA 2.0