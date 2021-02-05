Furious Giuliani vents on air after WABC adds a disclaimer before his show

Rudy Giuliani was caught completely off guard when his radio bosses aired a disclaimer before his show.

"I would have thought they would have told me about that before just doing what they just did. Rather insulting…" Giuliani said. "They've got to warn you about me?? I'm going to have to give that a lot of consideration. I also think putting it on without telling me ― not the right thing to do. Not the right thing to do at all…"

Before Giuliani went on air yesterday, WABC Radio stated, in part, that Giuliani's views, along with his callers, "are strictly their own, and do not necessarily represent the opinions, beliefs or policies of WABC Radio."