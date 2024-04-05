New Microsoft report says China campaign accused U.S. of using a military-grade "weather weapon" to deliberately start the Maui wildfires

China is using fake social media accounts and AI to probe societal divisions and sow discord in North America, according to a new report by the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC). The report, titled "Same targets, new playbooks: East Asia threat actors employ unique methods," reveals how China uses AI-generated memes to stoke controversies. For example, they accuse the United States of employing a military-grade "weather weapon" to intentionally initiate the Maui wildfires and amplifying outrage over Japan's disposal of nuclear wastewater.

If also reports on North Korea's cryptocurrency heists that have pilfered hundreds of millions in cryptocurrency to fund its weapons programs and software attacks to disrupt supply chains.

A pro-Beijing group called Storm-1376 (also known as "Spamouflage" or "Dragonbridge") is featured prominently in the report:

North Korea's activities appear to be geared toward stealing stuff:

