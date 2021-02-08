I have never associated the BMW R90S with the mid-west, but everyone can appreciate an excellent motorcycle.
Catchy song about Kansas City features several BMW R90S in Silver Smoke
Two lovely BMW R90S sold at auction in January and one I like more
This is an absolutely lovely example of a very well restored 1975 BMW R90S. I am also a fan of this '74 silver smoke, but I prefer the 1976 in Daytona Orange. READ THE REST
BMW Motorrad to sell "M" class bikes?
BMW Motorrad, the fun BMW that makes the motorcycles, may release some 'M' class bikes. 'M' in the world of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, the boring fuckers who make the cars and SUVs means 'this one is supposed to be fast.' In motorcycle land, we use "S" for SPEED. BMWBlog: A recent trademark filing suggests… READ THE REST
This BMW R90S has run 240k miles
Moon stuff notwithstanding, this particular bike is just beautiful at nearly a quarter-million miles. This bike is clearly well-loved, and her owner seems chill, like an Airhead should be. Mine has 50,078. Here is yours. READ THE REST
