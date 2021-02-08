Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and other Sesame Street characters shill DoorDash in Super Bowl ads

In a series of Super Bowl ads, Sesame Street lent favorites like Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Super Grover to the DoorDash brand. The commercials also feature Hamilton star Daveed Diggs. My knee-jerk reaction: Is nothing sacred? Why are Sesame Street characters in ads?!

Well, as you can probably guess, it comes down to money. DoorDash is donating $1 to Sesame Workshop for every order they receive February 7 and 8 (up to $1 million). These donations will support the organization's global educational media and social impact programs. So, it's for the greater good. [STILL. I feel outraged! Just cut them a check without making them do a song and dance.]

Sesame Workshop Chief Marketing Officer Samantha Maltin (via Billboard):

As a nonprofit, we appreciate that this partnership and philanthropic support will elevate and advance our mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Community is at the heart of all we do, and we are grateful to DoorDash for helping us further our work when children and families need us most.

But, the internet ain't happy.

San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez tweeted her thoughts:

So @doordash just claimed that they will send $1 per order to Sesame Street…. will that come from their drivers tips? Or the restaurants they gouge in delivery fees? — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) February 8, 2021

DSA-LA Hollywood Labor also chimed in:

Sesame Street was made for public television, to help poor children of working parents counter advertising.



Promoting a company that spent billions of dollars to pass Prop 22, which made sure working parents can't spend times with their kids, is so so deeply depressing. pic.twitter.com/fAkSCvq9yI — DSA-LA Hollywood Labor (@hollywood_labor) February 8, 2021

DoorDash is worth almost 2 billion dollars.



This is the equivalent of the average American donating $30. https://t.co/ozQs8MrGIw — DSA-LA Hollywood Labor (@hollywood_labor) February 8, 2021

(It's actually worth almost $30 billion.)

Doordash is valued at 29 billion dollars. They take on average, 25% of total orders from restaurants. If average order is $30 (probably way low), that's $7.50 in commission. They'll donate $1 for each order tonight. Capped. Small biz paid for their super bowl ad. And the donation https://t.co/sLeqBtJejG — Ben Ustick (@BenUstick) February 8, 2021