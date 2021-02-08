Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and other Sesame Street characters shill DoorDash in Super Bowl ads

In a series of Super Bowl ads, Sesame Street lent favorites like Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Super Grover to the DoorDash brand. The commercials also feature Hamilton star Daveed Diggs. My knee-jerk reaction: Is nothing sacred? Why are Sesame Street characters in ads?!
Well, as you can probably guess, it comes down to money. DoorDash is donating $1 to Sesame Workshop for every order they receive February 7 and 8 (up to $1 million). These donations will support the organization's global educational media and social impact programs. So, it's for the greater good. [STILL. I feel outraged! Just cut them a check without making them do a song and dance.]
Sesame Workshop Chief Marketing Officer Samantha Maltin (via Billboard):
As a nonprofit, we appreciate that this partnership and philanthropic support will elevate and advance our mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Community is at the heart of all we do, and we are grateful to DoorDash for helping us further our work when children and families need us most.
But, the internet ain't happy.
San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez tweeted her thoughts:
DSA-LA Hollywood Labor also chimed in:
(It's actually worth almost $30 billion.)