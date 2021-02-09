Georgia starts investigation into Trump's election interference

Took a while. Evidently, Georgia's secretary of state is opening an investigation into Trump's brazen attempts to subvert the will of the people of Georgia.

The Guardian:

"The secretary of state's office investigates complaints it receives," said Walter Jones, a spokesman for the secretary of state's office, describing the investigation as "fact-finding and administrative", Reuters reported.

"Any further legal efforts will be left to the attorney general," he said.

Legal experts said Trump's phone calls might have violated at least three state criminal election laws: conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, and intentional interference with performance of election duties.