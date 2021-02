A six-year-old boy had a bright idea in the middle of the night. He got up, grabbed his parents' car keys, and went for a joy ride in his Glendale, California neighborhood. He reversed just fine, but once he was on the road, the ride abruptly ended when he crashed into a neighbor's bedroom, which was occupied by a woman who was sleeping.

Besides damaging the house, the crash caused a gas leak, one person was mildly injured, but nobody was seriously hurt.