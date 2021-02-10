Killer cop Derek Chauvin received whites-only guard detail in jail

A lawsuit alleges that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin received a whites-only guard detail while he was briefly jailed after killing the unarmed black man George Floyd last year. Jail superintendent Steve Lydon earlier confirmed that he had issued the policy to "limit exposure to employees of color"; the lawsuit brings the details.

Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, the incident leading to nationwide unrest and murder charges for Chauvin and two other officers present at the scene.